‘JI to continue talks with PTI against ‘rigging’ in elections’

LAHORE: The Majlis-e-Shura of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) unanimously rejected the resignation of the party Ameer Sirajul Haq, spokesman Qaiser Shareef said.

After meeting of the Majlis-e-Shoora, the spokesman of the party said that central Majlis al-Shura has reposed full confidence in Sirajul Haq and he would continue to serve as the JI chief. “Sirajul Haq would continue performing his duties as per the party constitution,” he said.

Qaiser Sharif said that Sirajul Haq would also hold a press conference on Sunday.

In the meeting, the JI leaders maintained that it was ‘rigging’ not Sirajul Haq that led to the party’s defeat in the recently held General Elections 2024.

Qaiser Sharif said that Majlis-e-Shoora also decided to continue talks with the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over ‘rigging’ in the elections. He said that JI would keep protesting against what he called rigging in the elections till mandate is given back to ‘genuine’ winners.

Earlier on February 12, Sirajul Haq announced to resign from the party’s top position following the defeat in February 8 general elections.

“I accept responsibility for the election defeat and have resigned from the post of party ameer,” said Sirajul Haq in a short post on X (formerly Twitter).