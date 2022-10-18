JI to move SC against postponement of Karachi LG elections

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman has announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of local government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the JI Karachi chief accused the election commission of supporting the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government, terming the postponement of LG elections ‘unfortunate act’.

“Why is PPP afraid of the local government polls if it claims to be a democratic party,” Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said, adding that the postponement of these polls is anti-democratic.

While announcing to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of LG elections, the JI leader said the party would launch a big movement for the betterment of Karachi.

“The people of Karachi are deprived of their basic rights,” he said, adding that JI has become the only solution for the city and the citizens because the candidates and leaders of the party have no criminal records against them.

He also accused ECP of working as a tool of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that if the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should resign if he cannot hold elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23. This was the third time ECP has postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

The press release stated that ECP had no other option than to postpone the LG elections in 7 districts of Karachi. Moreover, the ECP has decided to hold another meeting after 15 days to finalise date for local govt elections.

