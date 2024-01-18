JI unveils campaign schedule for election 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has unveiled their schedule of Public gathering across Pakistan for the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JI chief is set to commence his election campaign with a rally in Chichawatani on January 20 and a digital rally on the same night.

He will address the party’s public rallies in Mardan on January 21, Dir on January 22, and Multan on January 23.

The JI rallies will be held in several Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts on January 24 and 25 followed by public meetings Sindh in Hyderabad on January 26, other cities on January 27 and lead a rally in Karachi on January 28.

Furthermore, the Sargodha, Peshawar, Bunir, Deer Balar, Faisalabad and Gujranwala will be held on January 29, 30, 31 February 1, 2, 3 respectively.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced its candidates for Sindh Assembly constituencies of Karachi, with the city Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman contesting from PS-129.

The JI announced list of its aspirants for provincial assembly from Karachi, according to which former MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed has been awarded the party ticket from PS-106.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq announced that they will not form an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

While talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said that JI won’t allow anyone to rob public mandate in the general elections. “PML-N and PPP destroyed the entire country. JI will not accept the election results if fair elections are not held and a level-playing field is not provided to all political parties.”