JI unveils countrywide protest against inflated power bills, inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has announced countrywide protest movement against inflated electricity bills and price hike, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“We will hold protest sit-ins at governor houses over injustice met by common man,” JI Ameer said.

“JI will organize protest demonstrations at Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh on September 8,9,10,” he said.

“Protest sit-ins will be held on September 15 at Faisalabad, Sept. 21 and 22 at Rawalpindi and Multan,” JI leader said.

The JI will challenge overpriced agreements with the IPPs in the Supreme Court, next week, he said. “A white paper will also be issued on the energy sector,” Sirajul Haq said.

“Our protest movement will continue within limits of the constitution and the law,” he said.

He demanded of the government to give relief to people by lowering electricity prices. “Instead, overburdening people with expensive electricity close free power units,” he demanded.

He also demanded the authorities to overcome around 1,000 billion rupees’ power theft and line losses.