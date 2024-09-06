JI warns govt of 3-day nationwide strike after agreement’s deadline

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has issued a stern warning to the federal government, stating that the authorities will be held accountable for the ‘consequences’ if failed to reach the agreement, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking at a membership campaign ceremony in Lahore, the JI chief stated that 16 days remain for the Rawalpindi agreement to be implemented, and if it is not, the government will be held accountable for any ensuing consequences.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasized that whatever actions his party plans to take, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif should not complain.

He asserted that the public would no longer bear the burden imposed by the rulers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He also revealed about the ongoing consultations with business communities regarding a 3-day nationwide strike, which aims to bring the country to a standstill.

Giving credit to Jamaat-e-Islami for the recent power tariff relief in Punjab, JI chief called for the actual cost of electricity to be uniformly applied across Paksitan.

He further urged the ruling class to reduce their privileges and luxuries, accusing previous governments – PML-N, PPP, and PTI – of protecting IPPs.

He vowed to continue the movement in the coming days to push for fair policies.