Traders hint at another strike as talks with FBR end in stalemate

ISLAMABAD: Another round of talks between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the traders’ associations on the Tajir Dost Scheme ended in a stalemate, ARY News reported citing sources.

The traders once again rejected the tax valuation table proposed by the FBR, the sources added. Despite the failure of talks, both parties agreed to continue negotiations.

The sources privy to the development said that the traders warned of another strike and protests if the talks fail to yield a favorable outcome.

It may be noted here that recently, the traders observed a countrywide strike against the Tajir Dost scheme and heavy electricity bills.

Ajmal Baloch, the president of the All Pakistan Traders Association Sindh, said that the FBR cannot make people tax return filers due to ‘incompetence’,

Ajmal Baloch expressed concerns over the FBR’s capacity to register people as tax return filers.

Speaking at ARY News’ program “Sawal Yeh Hai” with host Maria Memon, Baloch highlighted several issues faced by the business community.

Tajir Dost Scheme launched in March 2024, is a voluntary tax collection initiative aimed at integrating unregistered businesses into the existing tax system of Pakistan, as mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The scheme is expected to generate Rs 400 to 500 billion in national exchequer annually.

The FBR has urged all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers, and shopkeepers to register under the scheme by April 30, 2024, stressing that re-registration is unnecessary.