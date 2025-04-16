PM Shehbaz vows agricultural revolution for sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector, calling it essential for achieving sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized that strengthening the agricultural backbone of the country would help ensure food security, boost exports, and improve livelihoods for millions of farmers.

Speaking at a ceremony held here in connection with the PM’s initiative for capacity building of 1000 agriculture graduates in China, the prime minister highlighted the urgent need to revive and modernize the country’s agricultural research institutions.

“We must focus on meaningful farming practices, digitalized crop management, and the development of climate-resilient seeds,” the prime minister said.

Under the initiative, 300 selected graduates are being sent to China for a 3-month training program during the first phase. In the second phase, 400 graduates will undergo a 6-month training program, followed by the remaining 300 graduates who will participate in a 3-month training program in the final phase.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the 300 young graduates who were going to fly to China for training in agriculture techniques and equip themselves with knowledge. He hoped that upon their return back to Pakistan, they will contribute towards agricultural economy.

Recalling his last visit to China, the prime minister said when he visited the Chinese universities, he was much inspired by the research work in various fields of agriculture sector. “I decide then to send 1000 young Pakistani agri graduates to benefit from this great experience.”

He regretted that the first two efforts of sending graduates to China failed due to the fact that the selection process was not up to the mark.

He said he wanted to select youthful talent who were the hopes of the nation. “In the first and second efforts, the overwhelming majority of the selected graduates were the government officials who were overage,” he said adding that he ordered to develop an online portal for receiving applications to ensure that the selection process completed in transparent way.

“Now I am happy to see that the the whole process is being completed transparently and purely on merit,” he added.

He said graduates from all over Pakistan including those from AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were included in the process while the quota of Balochistan was increased by 10%.

The prime minister emphasized that China was Pakistan’s one of the most sincere friend who always stood with Pakistan in difficult days. Without support from China, he said Pakistan’s recent programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not possible.

He advised the graduates to work hard during their course of training in China and bring the modern techniques and experiences to boost per acre yield of crops especially cotton and other cash crops.

The prime minister said that the government was planning to provide subsidized loans to the farmers to start their entrepreneurship aimed at promoting value addition of various fruits and vegetables.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was making efforts to increase productivity in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

He highlighted that the government was spending over Rs 3 billion to provide young agricultural graduates with firsthand knowledge and experience from China.

He expressed hope that these graduates will apply their skills and knowledge effectively upon returning home.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said he was much inspired by the Pakistan government’s performance in last one year during which the country’s macroeconomic indicators had improved significantly.

He said the Chinese government stood ready to cooperate with Pakistan in promoting bilateral relations especially in agriculture sector.

He emphasized that President Xi always attached great importance to their relationship with the neighboring countries.

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said China had made a direct investment of around US$35.4 billion, reflecting the strong relationship between the two countries.