Jill Freud: Love Actually actress dies at 98

The well-known British broadcaster Emma Freud has announced that her mother, and beloved actress, Jill Freud, has passed away at the age of 98.

Emma Freud announced in a heartfelt social media message this morning that Freud, who most recently played Pat, the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually, died surrounded by her family.

My beautiful 98-year-old mum has taken her final bow. After a loving evening—where we knew she was on her way—surrounded by children, grandchildren, and pizza, she told us all to f*** off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up. Her final words were “I love you”,’ Emma said in a touchy statement.

“As a child she was evacuated to Oxford and ended up living with CS Lewis for three years… he based the character of Lucy in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on her.” Emma went on to say, reflecting on her mother’s extraordinary life.

Continuing: “She became an actress/producer and ran two rep theater companies in Suffolk for 30 years—employing hundreds of actors who loved her for her passion, her care, her shepherd’s pie, her devotion to regional theater, and her commitment to actors’ rights,” she further said.

Her last film role was as the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually.

‘She had the same lunch every day—a glass of red wine and a packet of crisps, and during Covid, aged 93, locked up with 3 other Freud gals, she took part in a tap class every morning.

‘She was 98, mother of 5, grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 7—she was feisty, outrageous, kind, loving, and mischievous. Lucky old heaven getting such a dazzling newcomer. ❤️ Jill Freud.”

On her mother’s demise announcement touchy post, Emma, who is married to Richard Curtis, the creator of Love Actually, received a barrage of condolence messages from pals.

“Love wrapped around you all.” Down French, a friend of Emma, penned on the sad loss.

Comedian Aisling Bea, a well-known comedian, simply said, ‘Beautiful Jill.’ At the end, Clare Balding showed condolences, writing, ‘What a woman and what a way to leave the stage. She was so special. Sending lots of love.”

“What an amazing person. I’m so sorry. Sending love to you all.” “Giving the bereaved family patience,” podcaster Elizabeth Day comments.

Suranne Jones commented, “Sending you all love,” while English comedian David Baddiel said, “May her memory be a blessing x.”

Notably, the author of Narnia grew fond of Freud and used her as the model for Lucy Pevensie in the best-selling book series that debuted in 1950.

Historically, Sigmund Freud’s grandson, Clement Freud, was her husband in 1950. In 2009, he passed away a few days after turning 85.