Jillian Lauren-Shriner files for divorce from Scott Shriner after two decades

American musician Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has filed for divorce after two decades of marriage.

In recent news, according to legal documents obtained by People, Lauren-Shriner noted, “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her filing. She did not list a date of separation.

The former couple tied the knot in November 2005 in Hawaii. During their 20-year marriage, they welcomed two sons: Jovanni Starshine, 13, and Tariku Moon, 17. Lauren-Shriner is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

Also, Lauren-Shriner asked for spousal support and requested that the court’s ability to award Shriner spousal support be terminated. Lauren-Shriner also requested that Shriner pay her attorney fees and that her last name be restored to Lauren.

The divorce filing comes months after Lauren-Shriner announced via Instagram in March that she was diagnosed with cancer; she later shared that she had two back-to-back surgeries, including a full hysterectomy.

Earlier on April 8, Lauren-Shriner was shot by police near the couple’s home in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighbourhood. At the time, a manhunt was underway for three suspects allegedly involved in a hit-and-run who fled to the Shriners’ neighbourhood.

Lauren-Shriner had no involvement in the hit-and-run, but she was armed and fired her weapon at an officer while in a backyard. According to LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish told PEOPLE at the time, “She repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers”. In response, an officer shot Lauren-Shriner in the shoulder, then she was transported to a nearby hospital.

She was later booked on an attempted murder charge before being released from custody on a $1 million bond.

She was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm and was granted a diversion program instead of jail for mental health issues, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.