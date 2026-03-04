Jim Carrey gets explained in ongoing viral conspiracy

Jim Carrey’s ongoing viral conspiracy gets straightened up as his publicist claimed that the actor used a body double or clone at the César Awards in Paris last week.

On February 26, the 64-year-old comedy legend attended the 51st César Film Awards to accept an Honorary César Award for his lifetime achievement. Almost immediately, social media erupted with speculation that the Carrey on stage wasn’t the real actor, with fans commenting on how “unrecognisable” he looked compared to his peak years in Hollywood.

In an interview with TMZ, Carrey’s longtime publicist Marleah Leslie addressed the rumours with a straightforward statement.

Leslie’s statement, firmly shutting down suggestions that anyone else was present, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award”.

The conspiracy theories gained additional traction when legendary drag performer and transformative makeup artist Alexis Stone posted on social media, claiming he had transformed himself into the Ace Ventura star. Stone shared photos of Carrey at the event alongside images of a silicone mask, teeth, and wig, further fueling fan speculation.

However, César Awards general delegate Gregory Caulier dismissed the rumours as a “non-issue,” revealing Carrey’s appearance had been planned for months. The actor worked closely with the organisation and diligently prepared his acceptance speech in French.

Professional prosthetic experts have also weighed in, confirming it was 100% Carrey at the event.

Carrey has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years. His last public appearance before the Césars was at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2025, where he inducted Soundgarden and reunited with his Grinch co-star Taylor Momsen. The actor has not publicly commented on the viral speculation himself.