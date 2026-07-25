Jim Carrey is paying tribute to director Chuck Russell following the filmmaker’s unexpected passing at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22. He was 77.

In a statement shared on Friday, July 24, Carrey reflected warmly on their time together on the set of the hit 1994 superhero comedy The Mask, which proved to be a significant moment in both of their careers.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” Carrey said. “The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness.”

The Mask starred Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a timid bank clerk who stumbles upon a magical wooden mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki. Upon putting it on, Ipkiss transforms into a wildly unpredictable, green-faced trickster capable of altering reality at will.

The film was a massive critical and commercial success, cementing Carrey’s status as an A-list Hollywood star and serving as the feature debut for Cameron Diaz, who played lounge singer Tina Carlyle.

“Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment,” Carrey’s statement continued. “I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

Russell made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed 1987 slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which he also co-wrote, followed by the 1988 sci-fi horror remake The Blob.

Beyond The Mask, Russell went on to direct Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 action thriller Eraser and helmed 2002’s The Scorpion King, which famously launched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into his first leading role in a major feature film.