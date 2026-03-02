Jim Carrey sparks 'cloning' rumours with new look

Canadian-American actor and comedian Jim Carrey’s most recent public appearance has created a flood of suspicion, with some admirers doubting his dramatic new look.

Carrey, who received the lifetime achievement César d’honneur, chatted with reporters following his acceptance speech at the 51st César Awards in Paris on Thursday. However, social media users were left perplexed.

“It’s a wonderful feeling… I took on a big challenge trying to do my speech in French,” he informed reporters, adding, “It was a brilliant evening, a really brilliant evening.”

“This is not the same person, right?” a fan inquired on X.

“Does EVERY celebrity have a body double now? THAT is NOT Jim Carrey,” another said.

“Nope. Not in a million years is that Jim,” a third added.

“He’s older and may have had some work done, but I believe that’s Jim,” one user penned on X. “It’s him. Facelift, eye tuck or whatever it’s called, and brown eyes can appear lighter in different lighting. Hairline changes with age and also gets wider with the facelift due to skin pulling back. Same voice, same mannerisms, next.”

A request for comment from Fox News Digital was not immediately answered by a spokesperson for Carrey.

Prior to the release of Sonic 2 in 2022, Jim Carrey declared he was taking a hiatus from acting and disclosed the one thing that would make him return.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey told Access Hollywood at the time. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

He went on, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”