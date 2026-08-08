Jim Carrey takes lead in ‘The Jetsons’ project

A live-action version of The Jetsons is slated to star Jim Carrey, with the Golden Globe winner appearing in the upcoming film in an undisclosed role, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday, August 6.

According to the company’s Q2 shareholder letter, the movie is currently scheduled for release after 2027.

Since Variety revealed in October 2025 that the 64-year-old Jim Carrey was in talks to star in the film, he has been associated with the project. The project also involves co-writer Joe Epstein and director Colin Trevorrow of Jurassic World.

The 1962 debut of The Jetsons followed George Jetson and his family as they made their way through a futuristic world.

The family was completed by Jane, Judy, and Elroy, while the robotic maid Rosie and their dog Astro also gained popularity.

Before coming to a conclusion in 1987, the Hanna-Barbera animated series underwent multiple revivals. Later, its characters made appearances in video games, comic books, and motion pictures, including the 1990 theatrical release Jetsons: The Movie.

Following his role as Dr. Robotnik in three Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Jim Carrey now adds another significant family-friendly franchise to his portfolio.

The beloved actor may soon return to another legendary role as well in the upcoming days.

The reports claimed that he is in negotiations to reprise his role as the Grinch in a sequel to the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which is anticipated to be directed by Ron Howard.