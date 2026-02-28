Jim Carrey thanks Min Ah as he receives Lifetime Honor in Paris

Jim Carrey has shared heartfelt gratitude for his loved ones while accepting a prestigious career honor at France’s annual César Awards.

The 64-year-old actor attended the ceremony in Paris on February 26 to receive an honorary César recognizing his decades of work in film and television.

Joining him for the occasion were his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and his companion, Min Ah, whom he warmly acknowledged during an acceptance speech delivered entirely in French.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever,” Carrey said to applause from the audience. He then added a tribute to his partner, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her, “I love you, Min Ah.”

Carrey also honored his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, crediting him with instilling the values of love, generosity and laughter that shaped his life and career.

The French Academy announced Carrey as the 2025 Honorary César recipient last October, praising his exceptional versatility across comedy and drama. Over the course of his career, he has delivered iconic performances in films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, showcasing a rare range that has earned both box office success and critical acclaim.

Jim Carrey shares his daughter Jane with ex-wife Melissa Womer and has largely kept his personal life private in recent years. Reports have previously linked Min Ah, also known as Minzi, to the actor after the two were photographed together at a Los Angeles charity comedy event in 2022.