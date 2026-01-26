Jim Curtis reveals how he and Jennifer Aniston fell for each other

Jim Curtis is finally shedding some light on his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, nearly a year after the pair first sparked romance rumors.

The hypnotherapist and wellness expert appeared on the Today show on Monday, Jan. 26, to talk about his practices and his new book, The Book of Possibility. But of course, the conversation couldn’t escape questions about the A-list couple’s romance.

Jim Curtis explained that he and Jennifer Aniston were introduced by mutual friends. They didn’t instantly fall into a relationship. Instead, they started chatting, slowly getting to know one another.

Over time, those conversations deepened, and their bond grew. Jim Curtis described it as a process that took months, hinting that they’re now approaching their one-year mark together.

He admitted that talking about it on live TV made him blush a little, understandable when you’re discussing a romance with Hollywood’s most famous star. The couple went Instagram official in November, with Jennifer Aniston posting a sweet birthday tribute to Jim Curtis, calling him her love and cherishing him.

Romance rumors had been swirling since July 2025, when the pair were spotted holidaying in Mallorca, Spain, alongside friends including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer. Those sightings hinted that something was blossoming long before the public declaration.

Sources close to Jennifer Aniston say she’s thrilled with how the relationship has unfolded. She’s comfortable and happy, enjoying the support and affection Jim Curtis brings to her everyday life. While she’s always been independent and content on her own, friends note that this relationship feels different steady, warm, and grounded.

For Jim Curtis, opening up about the romance shows a genuine connection forming between two people who weren’t in a rush but allowed love to grow naturally. Nearly a year in, their story feels less like a whirlwind Hollywood fling and more like a thoughtful, evolving partnership.