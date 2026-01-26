Jim Curtis romance has Jennifer Aniston thinking about motherhood

For years, Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston seemed to have closed the door on motherhood. After two divorces, endless media scrutiny, and a lifetime of headlines about her personal life, she had made peace with never having children. But her relationship with hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis appears to be changing that.

Over the holidays, Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet photo of Curtis cradling a baby. Fans speculated immediately, and insiders say it wasn’t just a festive moment. Jennifer Aniston is now seriously considering adoption, with Jim Curtis reopening a chapter she thought was firmly closed.

Friends say the couple initially clashed on starting a family. Jim Curtis, who has a teenage son, has always wanted another child. Jennifer Aniston had spent years moving on from the pain of failed attempts at motherhood. Falling for Curtis seems to have shifted her perspective, and adoption is now very much on the table.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July during a holiday outing. By November, Jennifer Aniston went Instagram-official for Jim Curtis’s 50th birthday, signaling she sees him as a long-term partner. Friends describe the adoption talks as cautious but real, with Jennifer Aniston carefully weighing the emotional and practical sides.

Jim Curtis’s recent interactions with an infant reportedly inspired the conversation. Friends and family have encouraged Jennifer Aniston, reminding her that age isn’t a barrier and that adoption can be deeply fulfilling. Despite media speculation, she’s keeping discussions private, focused on exploring possibilities with Jim Curtis.

Fans have noticed hints from Curtis himself, who posted about “surprises” coming in 2026, sparking speculation about a proposal or even starting a family.

For Jennifer Aniston, once Hollywood’s most famous “childless” star, the idea of motherhood now feels real. Friends say love with Jim Curtis has reopened doors she thought were closed, allowing her to imagine, for the first time in years, what it might feel like to be called “Mum.”