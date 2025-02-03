Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for best audiobook

Late US president Jimmy Carter, on Sunday, won a posthumous Grammy Award – his fourth – for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for a collection of his final Sunday school lessons in Georgia.

On ‘Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration’, Jimmy Carter – who died at the age of 100 on December 29 – speaks about love, kindness, forgiveness and the afterlife at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown Plains.

The audiobook – released in August 2024, just months before his death – also features music from Darius Rucker, Jon Batiste and LeAnn Rimes, among others.

Jason Carter, one of the former president’s grandsons who delivered a eulogy at his funeral, appeared at the pre-gala ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award.

“Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable,” he told members of the audience, many of whom rose to their feet to honour the former president.

Other nominees in the category included legendary singer Barbra Streisand, country superstar Dolly Parton and funk master George Clinton.

Carter – who served as US president for a single term from 1977 to 1981 – taught Sunday school for 50 years at Maranatha, usually more than once a month.

He garnered his previous three Grammy wins in the best-spoken word album category: for ‘Faith – A Journey for All’ in 2019; for ‘A Full Life: Reflections at 90’ in 2016; and ‘Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis’ in 2007.

The late politician was nominated for a total of 10 Grammys.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama each have two Grammys.