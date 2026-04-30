Jimmy Fowlie seeks justice after missing sister is found dead

Jimmy Fowlie has a devastating update about his missing sister case. LAPD informed that his sister, Christina, is no longer alive.

On April 29, taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted an update, “Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

The 40-year-old noted that he and his family believe her phone and social media had been compromised in the weeks before she was reported missing in December, adding that those in possession of her phone “used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going ‘off the grid.’”I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible,” Jimmy continued. “I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how. And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me.”

The comedian also hoped that “someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward,” writing that he would continue to be an advocate for his sister and asking the public to “share this post and to talk about her story.”

The Other Two writer added that he would be stepping back from social media “due to the intense overwhelming feelings” and asked anyone with information to take it directly to the LAPD.

Initially, Jimmy first shared the news of Christina’s disappearance in December, stating the last time anyone had spoken to the 38-year-old on the phone was October 5, though her last social media post was December 15.

The comedian had regularly been sharing updates on her disappearance, posting flyers in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown and writing in an April 24 Instagram post, “Thinking about her every day.”