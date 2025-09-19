Jimmy Kimmel asked to apologize, donate to Charlie Kirk's family

Eminent late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel has been reportedly asked to apologise and donate to the family of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, in order for ABC to lift the on-air suspension of his live show.

As reported by foreign media, comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who had his late-night live show on Disney-owned ABC, pulled off the air on Wednesday, after the US government threatened to cancel broadcasting licenses of the network because of comments he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk, has been asked by one of the largest network’s affiliate, Sinclair, to apologise and pay to the latter’s grieving family, for his suspension to be lifted.

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” read a press release by the media company.

Moreover, the ABC affiliate also called for Kimmel to ‘issue a direct apology’ in addition to a ‘meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA’.

While Kimmel did not respond to the request for comment, sources close to him confirmed that the influential show host is ‘unwilling to apologise for his remarks’.

Notably, in his opening monologue on Monday, days after Kirk, a close Donald Trump ally, was shot dead on a Utah university campus, Kimmel said, “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and (doing) everything they can to score political points from it. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”