'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to be replaced by THIS show after Charlie Kirk remarks

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night live show, which has been put on indefinite hiatus after the host made comments on the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, will be replaced by repeat episodes of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’.

As Disney-owned ABC pulled off the air on Wednesday, following the US government’s threat to cancel broadcasting licenses of the network because of comments the host made about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, in his opening monologue earlier this week, it will be replaced by repeat episodes of in the late night slot of the show, reported foreign media.

According to the details, ABC has informed its affiliate station partners in a memo that the network would air repeat episodes of Steve Harvey’s game show in the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ slot on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the unversed, Kimmel’s show was cancelled two days after the influential show host said on Monday, “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and (doing) everything they can to score political points from it.”

“This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish,” Kimmel remarked, days after Kirk, a close Donald Trump ally, was shot dead on a Utah university campus.

On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr openly threatened the license of ABC affiliates who broadcast Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Following the suit, Disney-owned ABC pulled the show nationwide.