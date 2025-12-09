Jimmy Kimmel makes extension in his contract for show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host confirmed that he extended his contract for an additional year, keeping the ABC show on the air through May 2027.

In a recent Instagram post on December 8, Jimmy Kimmel posted with a caption, “I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!”

The news comes amid a challenging period for the late-night host as his show was abruptly suspended “indefinitely” in September following backlash to comments he’d made during his September 15 monologue about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The 58-year-old returned to his duties in less than a week and emphasised that he was in no way condoning violence with his original remarks.

He told his audience with tears in his eyes, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it”.

Jimmy and his show faced a difficult time again in November when his childhood best friend and show’s band leader Cleto Escobedo III died at the age of 59.

In the Instagram post he said, “Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement”.

The TV personality continued, “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true”.

“Cherish your friends,” he added, “and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers”.

In the wake of his challenging year, Jimmy reflected on where he stood when it came to extending his time on the show.

“It’s funny, I often answer that question,” he shared during Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in October, “and then I do the opposite of what I said I was going to”. He explained that with his last three contracts, he would say, “This is the last one”.

“So I’ve learned not to say anything anymore, because it upsets my staff,” he joked, “and it’s best that when I make a decision, I will make that decision”.