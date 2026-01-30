Jimmy Kimmel makes sharp remarks about Melania Trump's documentary

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing comment about Melania Trump’s new documentary in his latest show.

During his latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing critique of Melania Trump’s new documentary. In his comment, he mocked both the film’s purpose and its reported payday.

The late-night host aimed at Melania, an Amazon MGM Studios release opening in theatres this weekend, calling it a “vanity project slash corporate bribe” during his January 28 monologue. Kimmel joked that the film would be as unseen as the Epstein files, quipping, “No one’s ever gonna see them.”

In a report from The Wall Street Journal, Kimmel noted that Melania Trump allegedly received $28 million from the film’s licensing deal. “Between this and her marriage”, he joked, “she’s probably the highest-paid actress in the world”.

Kimmel also mocked the documentary’s box office expectations, saying it is projected to earn between $1 million and $5 million, well behind the horror film Send Help. “Which,” he added, “would have been a much better title for the documentary”.

During the segment, Kimmel played a clip of Melania Trump promoting the film at the New York Stock Exchange, where she described the project as “visual storytelling” meant to create lasting memories akin to the music of the Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson.

Kimmel dismissed the comparison, responding, “Are you really trying to tell us this dumb vanity project is a work of art we’re going to remember like Michael Jackson?”

He also highlighted reports that two-thirds of the film’s crew requested their names be removed from the credits. “Do you know how bad a movie has to be for someone to not want a credit?” Kimmel asked. “Everyone got credits on Cats. Everyone”.

Kimmel closed the segment by joking that Melania Trump was upset that recent violent crime headlines were overshadowing the release of what he repeatedly referred to as a “$75 million bribe I mean, documentary”. Melania is scheduled to be released in theatres on Jan. 30.