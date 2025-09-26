Jimmy Kimmel sends a message to Donald Trump after his show's return

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump for his comment on his show’s reinstatement at Disney.

As his show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, returned on air, following a six-day suspension by Disney-owned ABC, due to the Emmy-winning host’s remarks on conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination, he sent a message to President Donald Trump, responding to his threat to the network for the comedian’s reinstatement.

In the opening monologue of his second show after the hiatus, Kimmel said on Wednesday, “You know, a lot of people watched our show last night. I got so many texts from so many people. It made me realise how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time.”

“Tomorrow, I’ll hear from no one,” he added, before reading out and reacting to Trump’s recent post, addressing his show’s return.

“I did hear from one very special friend, moments after we taped our show last night,” Kimmel continued. “The mad red hatter wrote, ‘I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.'” He responded, saying, “You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe they gave you your job back! We’re even.”

“And there’s more: ‘The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!’ No, they weren’t,” he added. “‘Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE and his ‘talent’ was never there.'”

A part of the post read, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!” To which, Kimmel responded, “Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC.”

“This was his big closer: ‘Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings.’ And he does know bad ratings. He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had,” he concluded.