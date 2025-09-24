Jimmy Kimmel speaks up on his show suspension

Jimmy Kimmel finally broke his silence on the week-long suspension of his late-night show as the Emmy-winning host returned to the screens on Tuesday.

As ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ returned on air after a six-day forceful hiatus, due to the host’s comments on conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination, he took the opportunity to express his regret on the remarks and address the following controversy in the opening monologue on Tuesday, September 23.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said, while choking back tears. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”

“That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make,” the late night show host explained. “But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear—or maybe both—and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, it was a good chance I’d feel the same way.”

At the same time, he also expressed his disagreement with ABC’s decision to pull him off the air.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“I was not happy when they pulled me off the air on Wednesday. I did not agree with that decision, and I told them that, and we had many conversations. I shared my point of view, they shared theirs. We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn’t have to, they really didn’t have to, this is a giant company – and I am a tiny part of the Disney Corporation – they welcomed me back on the air,” he added.

Kimmel also took the moment to express his gratitude to everyone who supported him through the phase and raised their voice, leading to the network cancelling his suspension.

For the unversed, Disney-owned ABC pulled ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show off air on Wednesday, September 17, two days after his remark on the on-campus killing of right-wing activist Kirk, a close Donald Trump ally, earlier this month. “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and (doing) everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Following his comments, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr openly threatened to revoke the license of ABC affiliates who broadcast Kimmel’s show.