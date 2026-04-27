Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Joke About Melania Trump Sparks Backlash

Jimmy Kimmel has faced severe backlash for his joke about Melania Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody, where he referred to her as an “expectant widow”.

The comment, made on April 23, 2026, has sparked outrage, with many labeling it “tasteless” and “not funny”. Melania Trump herself has called for Kimmel’s firing, stating that his words are “corrosive” and “deepen the political sickness within America”.

Kimmel’s joke was part of a scathing monologue targeting the Trump administration, including jokes about Trump’s ego and relationship with Melania.

The incident has reignited the ongoing feud between Kimmel and Trump, with Trump previously calling Kimmel “untalented” and accusing him of bias.

The controversy comes amidst a security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a shooting incident occurred, and Trump was rushed to safety. The event has been rescheduled within 30 days.

Jimmy Kimmel is a renowned American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. Born on November 13, 1967, in Brooklyn, New York, he’s best known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003.

Kimmel’s humor often tackles politics, social issues, and pop culture. He’s been involved in various controversies, including a notable feud with Donald Trump, which has led to several heated exchanges.

His joke about Melania Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is just one example.

In addition to his talk show, Kimmel has hosted several awards shows, including the Emmys and Oscars. He’s also produced shows like “The Man Show” and “Crank Yankers”.

Kimmel’s philanthropic efforts, particularly in healthcare, have earned him recognition, including a 2012 Peabody Award for his Kids’ Healthcare charity work.