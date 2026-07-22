Who is Jimothy the Raccoon? Inside Google’s Viral Hidden Animation

Google has once again delighted the internet by hiding a playful new interactive animation inside its Search engine, starring a mischievous character dubbed Jimothy the Raccoon.

The hidden feature, which began trending after widespread sharing on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), rewards curious searchers with a charming custom animation whenever specific keywords are entered into the search bar.

How to Find the Jimothy the Raccoon Easter Egg on Google

Unlocking the hidden animation takes just a few seconds on both mobile devices and desktop web browsers:

Open Google.com or your device’s Google Search app. Type in “Jimothy Raccoon” or “Jimothy the Raccoon” into the search bar. Look for a small, interactive raccoon paw icon near the top or side of the search results page. Click or tap the icon to watch Jimothy pop up on your screen and interact with the page.

The Secret Behind Google’s Beloved Search Surprises

Google has a long-standing history of hiding interactive mini-games, pop-culture references, and animations directly within its search results—commonly known as “Easter eggs.” From turning the search page upside down with “do a barrel roll” to celebrating pop icons and gaming milestones, these features drive massive organic engagement.

Jimothy the Raccoon marks the latest addition to this tradition, blending internet meme culture with lighthearted design to create a viral moment that users love sharing online.

People May Want to Know

Is Jimothy the Raccoon free to use on Google?

Yes. The Jimothy the Raccoon Easter egg is a free, built-in interactive animation accessible to anyone using Google Search on web or mobile browsers.

Why is Jimothy the Raccoon trending?

Jimothy the Raccoon went viral after social media users discovered Google’s hidden search animation and began sharing screen recordings and tutorials across TikTok, Instagram, and X.