Jimuel Pacquiao and Partner Carolina Set for California Wedding

Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., the aspiring professional boxer and eldest son of Philippine sports icon Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao, is officially tying the knot with his long-term partner, Carolina.

The couple, who recently stepped into parenthood with the birth of their first daughter, are celebrating their impending nuptials surrounded by the Pacquiao family in a high-profile gathering in Southern California.

The Clues: How Netizens Uncovered the Upcoming Wedding

Speculation regarding a major family milestone ignited when several generations of the Pacquiao family flew into Los Angeles earlier this month. While matriarch Jinkee Pacquiao initially shared lighthearted photos of the family touring California, internet sleuths noted that the gathering included extended family members who rarely travel together abroad.

Among the high-profile arrivals was Jimuel’s grandmother, Dionisia “Mommy D” Pacquiao. Having not seen Jimuel in over five years due to his ongoing boxing training in the United States, Mommy D’s emotional reunion became the catalyst for the family’s true itinerary.

The purpose of the trip was finally confirmed by Mommy D’s partner, Mike Yamson, and Jimuel’s sister, Queenie Pacquiao. Taking to social media, Yamson shared a Facebook Reel of the family relaxing indoors with the explicit caption: “Super family bonding sa LA para sa wedding ni Jimuel.”

Inside the Pre-Wedding Venue: Pechanga Resort Casino

The family has shifted operations to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California—a location that holds sentimental value for Jimuel, who secured his first professional boxing TKO victory at the venue’s arena.

Updates shared by Jinkee Pacquiao and her brother-in-law, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Steve Jumalon, confirmed that the family is occupying accommodations at the resort in final preparation for the ceremony. Jinkee gave fans a glimpse into their luxury stay, posting photos of The Cove, Pechanga’s renowned 4.5-acre tropical pool oasis.

A Bitter-Sweet Milestone for the Pacquiao Siblings

Speaking with sports journalist Dyan Castillejo, Jimuel’s sister, Queenie Pacquiao, expressed her profound joy and nostalgia regarding her eldest brother’s transition into married life.

“I’m genuinely very happy for him. I’m glad to see that he’s starting a new chapter in his life,” Queenie shared. “I think I’ll be crying [because] I feel emotional when I see my brothers… like we’ll never be kids again.”

While the vast majority of the family has converged in California for the celebration, Jimuel’s brother, Michael Pacquiao, remains in General Santos City. Serving as a city councilor, Michael stayed behind to spearhead critical government relief operations following the severe magnitude 7.8 earthquake that impacted Southern Mindanao on June 8.

The Timeline of Jimuel and Carolina’s Relationship

The upcoming wedding serves as a formal celebration for a couple that has rapidly built a life together over the last year.

July 2025: The Pacquiao and Carolina’s respective families held an intimate introductory dinner in Los Angeles following Manny Pacquiao’s bout against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

October 2025: Jinkee Pacquiao officially announced that the couple was expecting, sharing gender reveal photos online.

November 2025: Jimuel and Carolina welcomed their daughter, Clara, marking Manny and Jinkee’s very first grandchild.

June 2026: The family gathers in California for a multi-generational reunion, marking the first time Mommy D met her great-granddaughter, leading directly into the wedding festivities.

Specific details regarding the exact date and full guest list of the wedding remain private as the couple finishes their final preparations.