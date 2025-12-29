Jinger Duggar Vuolo says her vows again

American TV personality Jinger Duggar Vuolo said “I do” in surprise.

During the Christmas celebration with her family in Arkansas, she got an extra-special gift from her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

On her Instagram handle, she shared a photo of the two from her family’s holiday celebrations on December 28, with the caption, “@jeremy_vuolo surprised me with a new and upgraded wedding band for Christmas”.

But it wasn’t just the ring that was a present for the Jinger, as Jeremy recruited her brother-in-law, Austin Forsyth, who is married to Joy-Anna Duggar, to “officiate the ceremony”. He also had their children, Felicity, 7, Evangeline, 5, and Finnegan, 9 months, “be a part of the wedding party to present it to me”.

And it was clearly a meaningful present for Jinger, who added in a follow-up slide, “ILY @jeremy_vuolo”.

Another reason it was a special Christmas for the former reality star? This was the first one she, Jeremy, and their children spent with the Duggars, including parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, since getting married in 2016. As for why they’ve missed the holiday with her family for nearly a decade?

On December 22, she told Jeremy, during the podcast episode, “it’s because that’s the only time of year that your family is all together”.

Jinger added, “Throughout the years, we’ve decided, ‘OK, that’s going to be the time that we spend with the Vuolo family over Christmas’”.

The decision was an easy one to make, as Jinger noted her family often gets together multiple times throughout the year for different events.

She further explained, “They’re always together a lot. So it’s easy for us just to pop back. We went back three times in one year for weddings. So you’re like, ‘Oh, we weren’t there for the holidays.’ But we were there for multiple weddings”.

And finally, being back with her family for the holidays made for some fun-filled content, as Jinger posted a video to Instagram on December 25 that featured her mom and sisters, including Joy-Anna, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jana Duggar Wissmann, with the caption, “Nothing brings the fam together like making reels”.