Jinnah hospital’s female doctor alleges harassment on ethnic grounds

KARACHI: An assistant professor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), commonly known as Jinnah hospital, Dr Nazish Butt has claimed harassment on ethnic grounds for months at the health facility as her comments were also endorsed by others, ARY NEWS reported.

Dr. Nazish Butt, a female gastroenterologist, said that she had been suffering from harassment on the ethnic grounds for months despite serving at the Jinnah hospital for a long time.

Former Head of the Emergency Department at the Jinnah Hospital Dr. Seemin Jamali also seconded her and said that she had also faced similar situations at the health facility.

Moreover, the administration at the JPMC had formed an inquiry committee to probe the allegations leveled by Dr. Nazish Butt.

“We are looking into the matter and will take strict action against those responsible,” Executive Director of JPMC Dr. Shahid Rasool said.