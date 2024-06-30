Jinnah Hospital sacks 168 employees from their jobs

KARACHI: In a shocking move, Jinnah Hospital Karachi has sacked 168 employees from their jobs due to a shortage of funds, ARY News reported.

As per details, the affected employees were initially hired on a three-month contract during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of terminated employees includes 33 sweepers, 36 nurses, 27 ward boys, and 18 security guards.

According to the hospital’s Executive Director, the decision was made due to financial constraints, and all affected employees will be relieved of their duties from July 1.

The employees urged the administration, that the hospital is already facing staffing shortages and that they should not be sacked.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah approved additional budget for Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) apart from increasing the seats of graduates (PGs) to cater to its growing needs.

The chief minister granted the approval during his meeting with the , who called on him here at CM House.

Executive Director of JPMC Prof Dr Shahid Rasool gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister and said that the JPMC was a 16-bed hospital and now it has become 2200-hospital but there was an acute shortage of doctors.

Sindh CM keeping in view the requirement of the doctors approved additional positions/seats of Prost Graduates (PGs) by 200. After the approval of new 200 PG seats, the number of PGs reached 953.