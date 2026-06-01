A three-member inquiry committee has submitted its report to the Executive Director regarding the alleged incident in which a woman reportedly gave birth in a washroom at Jinnah Hospital Karachi.

According to sources, the woman arrived at the hospital’s gynaecology ward at approximately 9:30 pm. The committee’s findings indicate that she did not receive immediate medical attention upon arrival.

The report further states that no ultrasound examination was conducted and that the patient was not properly assessed. Instead, she was reportedly advised to remain mobile and walk around the ward.

Sources familiar with the inquiry revealed that neither the consultant nor the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) assigned to the ward was present at the time of the incident. The committee also raised concerns about the presence of male individuals within the gynaecology ward premises.

The inquiry report recommends disciplinary action against the RMO and suggests that the matter be referred to the Health Department for further review.

In addition, the committee has reportedly recommended a three-month extension to the training period of the postgraduate doctors who were on duty, citing deficiencies in their handling of the case.

The report also highlights concerns regarding the performance and deployment of security personnel, calling for a review of security arrangements and staff accountability within the hospital.