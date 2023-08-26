Jinnah house attack: Court extends Khadija Shah’s judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and others in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

Ms. Shah, Sanam Javed and others were presented before the ATC judge after their judicial remand expired today. The court while extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on September 9.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.