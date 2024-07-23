‘Jirga decided about couple’s murder in Karachi’s Manghopir’

KARACHI: The decision about killing of a young couple in Manghopir area, was made by a Jirga, citing police sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police sources claimed that the parents of both husband and wife, were agreed over murder. “Initially both parties refused to register the murder case,” according to sources.

Deceased Saira’s mother and maternal aunt had key role in dual murder, police sources said. “Saira’s mother accompanied by her sister entered in the house and talked for long time,” sources said.

“Slain woman’s mother called killers in home, who entered in the house and opened fire and also used knives in the gruesome dual murder crime,” according to sources. “Four 30 bore spent bullets, two coins and other things recovered from the crime scene,” police sources added.

The couple who had contracted free-will marriage was found dead inside their home in the Manghopir area on Monday.

According to SSP West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the bodies of the couple, identified as Adil and Sidra, were found inside their house with gunshot wounds.

The police officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had married a few months ago and were living in hiding in the locality.

SSP Bugti said that the girl’s family discovered their whereabouts, and her brothers allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing both of them.

He said that the twin murder was an honor killing, saying that the police are currently investigating into the incident.