Jirga fines Sindh police cops for Saddam Lashari’s ‘fake encounter’

KARACHI: A local jirga has imposed heavy fines on Sindh police officials found of killing activist Saddam Lashari in a “fake encounter”, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The illegal jirga, presided over by Lak Bijarani and Sardar Zulfikar Sarki, found the Jacobabad police of killing the activist in a fake police encounter and imposed Rs20.2 million fine on the police officials involved in the operation, sources said.

Lashari was killed in an alleged police encounter in Thul town of Jacobabad district in Sindh.

The jirga in its verdict directed the two Station House Officers (SHOs) along with four policemen to pay Rs20.2 million to Saddam Lashari’s family in fines.

The police officials paid Rs1 million following the jirga’s verduct while each of the policemen will pay Rs1 million to the victim’s family every month.