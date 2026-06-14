JI's Hafiz Naeem announces protest drive against budget

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday rejected the federal budget and announced to launch a protest movement against it.

Talking to media Hafiz Naeem said that the people have paid over 8,000 billion rupees for the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) during last 25 years.

He said that this levy being used to fill the gap of targets not being achieved by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Hafiz Naeem further said that the IPPs being paid Rs 1800 billion capacity charges in a year.

He said the country’s debt has piled up to Rs 85,000 billion and Rs 8054 billion interest will be paid over the debt.

JI chief demanded ban over the payment of petroleum levy, capacity charges and development funds to the parliamentarians.

He also stressed a ban over the government vehicles above 1200 CC.