JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed arrested during Gaza protest in Islamabad

The Islamabad police on Friday arrested former senator of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Mushtaq Ahmed during a march organized by the party to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, ARY News reported.

As per details, Mushtaq Ahmed along with 20 workers of JI was arrested from outside the Faisal Mosque during the Save Gaza March protest.

The Islamabad police said the arrests were made after the protestors tried to march to the US Embassy in the federal capital.

Mushtaq Ahmed and other arrested JI workers have been shifted to Aabpara police station.

This is not the first time that Mushtaq Ahmed has been arrested during Gaza protest.

Earlier in August, the former senator was arrested during Gaza protest in Islamabad.

The authorities imposed section 144 in Islamabad according to which gatherings without prior permission from the district administration were prohibited.

The march, which took place near D-Chowk, led to the arrest of more than 20 participants, including two women, for violating Section 144.