Jisoo gets emotional as BLACKPINK fans show their affection

After her sincere apology amid BLACKPINK’s tenth-anniversary controversy, Jisoo got emotional as fans showered her with affection. The poignant moment occurred on Saturday, August 8, after Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé gathered for their eagerly awaited meet-and-greet in Seoul to commemorate the significant milestone.

Fans gathered to bid the “Eyes Closed” singer farewell, giving her cards and tiny presents as tokens of their affection and support. A devoted fan account posted a video that shows the 31-year-old singer inside a car, clearly moved. As she collected and held the cards and pink gifts, she was spotted waving and smiling at fans with tears in her eyes. She even wiped away tears at certain points as her followers’ affection became overwhelming.

우리에 대한 네 진심과 사랑, 절대 배신하지 않을게. 내 마음의 자리는 전부 너로 가득 차 있어, 조금이 아니라 정말 큰 진심으로 가득해 ㅠㅠ 언제나 나에게 행복을 주는 사람은 바로 너야. 오히려 내가 고마워해야 해! ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/8rLGCo1LhC — 소히언니 (@quieteii0304) August 8, 2026

Jisoo’s sincere apology earlier in the event made the moment especially emotional. BLACKPINK fans had voiced dissatisfaction with the group’s plans for their tenth anniversary, particularly after it was revealed just two days prior to the milestone that the meet-and-greet would only be open to forty fans. BLINKs, who had anticipated a larger celebration of the group’s ten years together, were frustrated by the limited capacity and the uncertainty surrounding the members’ attendance.

In response to the criticism on Weverse, Jisoo expressed her regret for disappointing fans, stating that she felt “particularly terrible” on BLACKPINK’s tenth anniversary.

“Thank you for celebrating our 10th anniversary, and I’m sorry once again for causing you such disappointment,” she wrote, while also expressing her gratitude and happiness to her fans, thanking them for helping BLACKPINK shine. Despite their disappointment, she asked fans to grant her “a little grace” for her sincerity.

Afterward, the members reunited and interacted with fans via a livestream. Rosé added a particularly lovely touch by surprising the other members with bouquets of flowers and an anniversary cake.