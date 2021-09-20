JIT probing terrorism charge against Haleem Adil Shaikh to meet today

KARACHI: A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the federal government to probe terrorism case in Sindh province against Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh will begin its probe on Tuesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

Headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Additional Director Dr Farooq, the JIT would hold its first meeting in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.

“The JIT will probe arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh from separate angles,” they said adding that officials probing terrorism cases against Shaikh would also appear before the JIT and would be asked to brief the body regarding the merits of the case.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh was booked under terrorism charges in February this year.

According to police, a case on the complaint of the Sindh government has been registered at Memon Goth PS under terrorism charges, aerial firing and creating a disturbance against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

He was, however, later released on bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases of rioting and terrorism with the court ordering the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs200,000 for each case.