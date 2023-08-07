JIT to form team to grill judge’s wife in housemaid torture case

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to form a team to investigate the arrested accused in the housemaid torture case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, DIG operations Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari convened the meeting as convener and a team will be form to investigate the arrested accused, while the accused Somia Asim will be interrogated at Women Police Station.

Earlier in the day, the civil judge’s wife was taken into custody soon after the court rejected the bail of accused in housemaid torture case.

The court proceedings took place where suspect Somia Asim, accompanied by her lawyers, appeared in front of Additional Sessions Judge Farukh Farid. During the hearing, Judge Farukh Farid inquired about the record of the case against the accused.

The suspect’s lawyer informed the court that Somia Asim had appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and proclaimed her innocence. The police record states that Somia Asim did not commit any act of violence.

According to the accused’s lawyer, Somia Asim repeatedly asked to send the maid back. She explained that the young girl who is unable to get up at this time, was sitting at the bus stop for more than two hours.

The lawyer of the accused said that Somia Asim returned the young girl to her mother in good health. He suggested to wait until evening, as the FIA’s investigation would be complete by then.