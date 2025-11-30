JLo mocked over engagement rings campaign after Ben Affleck divorce

The Marry Me star, who became the global ambassador of Turkish jeweler Zen Diamond and reportedly collected six engagement rings after many relationships, was paid $10million for the campaign.

A marketing insider spilled to Radar Online, “People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen’s engagement rings.”

“Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?” said a source.

An insider revealed that JLo “knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn’t care”.

“She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash,” remarked a source.

Interestingly, JLo’s failed relationship implied that she wasn’t a great candidate for the brand.

An insider added, “Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!”

Meanwhile, Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis stated, “JLo is more than an international icon – she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty.”

Her engagement campaign came as Jennifer earned $2million by singing at a big-money Indian wedding.

Moreover, JLo is all set for a Las Vegas residency, with media reports indicated that she was in talks for a $1million-per-show deal.

However, the outlet noted that it was in jeopardy as of May 2024 due to low sales for her This Is Me album.

Insiders have disclosed the true motivation behind vocalist Jennifer Lopez’s startling decision to accept a significantly reduced pay to take part in a mocked engagement ring advertisement campaign.

According to Radar Online, it is claimed that Jennifer Lopez accepted a new engagement ring campaign with a “dramatically reduced paycheck” due to a perceived lack of interest from luxury brands following her widely slammed album, This Is Me… Now.

Jennifer Lopez, 56, began working with Zen Diamond earlier this month and starred in a number of glossy pictures for the Turkish jewelry brand.

In fact, she reportedly asked for a much higher sum, but the insider stated that the final payment was cut by a substantial amount.

“She thinks people look at her divorces and all the rings she’s collected and assume she isn’t worthy of getting engaged again,” an insider said, pointing to her recent separation from Ben Affleck.

“That’s why she really wanted to front this campaign. She wants to remind everyone she is still that woman—desirable, romantic, someone a man should want to propose to,” they further said.

“Her team knows her value dropped after the album backlash. Signing on for an engagement-ring brand is her way of saying she still belongs in that world, even if she’s getting paid far less than before,” one source explained.