JLo's Golden Globes GlamBot interaction sparks 'rude' backlash

Jennifer Lopez called out after her recent GlamBots went viral for the wrong reason.

The 56-year-old singer made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes’ red carpet, where she stopped by for high-speed solo motion videos.

After Jennifer’s exchange with a Canadian filmmaker was dubbed as rude, fans dug deep to find other GlamBots from the past, where certain parts were highlighted.

The first clip featured the songstress in a sparkly dress from 2022, where she walked off without acknowledging or speaking to him.

In 2023, Cole can be seen giving instructions while the songstress fixes her big, green ribbon. She later walked without making eye contact with the filmmaker.

The online community debated about her behaviour and whether she is actually rude towards other celebrities from Hollywood.

A TikTok user’s sister, who worked for a business consulting firm, admitted that the team was “told not to address (JLo) or look at her until she initiated any conversation.

Another netizen claimed that the On the Floor hitmaker always “gave mean girl energy,” while a third fan appreciated the director being “professional”. While the rumours run wild online, the segment’s mastermind broke his silence to shut down the speculations.

He clarified: “I’ve never felt anybody was rude to me,” as he understands that celebrities “are rushed”, which is why he “never takes it personally”.