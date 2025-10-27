Joanna Gaines teams up with Mattel for Barbie collaboration and retro denim revival

Joanna Gaines is officially embracing her inner Barbie with a new collaboration featuring a lookalike Barbie doll and a charming Dreamhouse, both created in partnership with her Hearth and Hand with Mangnolia line and available for pre-order at Target.

The 47-year-old interior designer announced the collaboration on Instagram, showcasing her doll while sporting the same T-shirt, roller skates and flare jeans as her Barbie.

Gaines isn’t the only celebrity bringing retro style back this fall; flare jeans have also been spotted on stars like Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez. Inspired by this trend, we’ve found similar jeans available at Amazon, allowing you to join in on the retro denim craze for under $60.

Among our favorite finds are Levi’s flare jeans that closely resemble those worn by Gaines and her Barbie. These jeans feature a fitted high-rise waistline with double button detailing and subtle flares, offering comfort and style with a stretchy denim blend. One reviewer praised them as the “best jeans ever”, highlighting their versatility for dressing up or down.

Additionally, sleek Lee jeans are available for under $30, featuring a mid rise waist line and a flattering fit that many reviewers love. These jeans are crafted from Lee’s signature stretch-denim blend, designed for all-day comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines)

For those seeking even more retro flair, striking bell-bottom jeans from Levi’s feature a wider silhouette and ultra-rise design that sits around the ribcage. With limited stock and various washes selling out quickly, shoppers are encouraged to act fast.