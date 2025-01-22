Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker 2’ leads Razzies 2025 nominations

web analytics
AFP
AFP
‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The flop musical follow-up to 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing ‘Joker’ picked up unwanted nods such as Worst Picture and Worst Sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix – who won best actor at the Oscars in the first ‘Joker’ film – is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

‘Joker 2’ took in $200 million – around one-fifth of its predecessor’s box office, despite being far more expensive to make – and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola’s confusing epic ‘Megalopolis’, and Dakota Johnson’s much-mocked superhero spin-off ‘Madame Web’.

Fawning presidential biopic ‘Reagan’ and video game adaptation ‘Borderlands’ equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted’, a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies – or Golden Raspberries – were created as an antidote to the movie industry’s self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.

Nominations for this year’s Academy Awards will be announced Thursday.

Also Read: Oscar nominations postponed again due to LA wildfires

