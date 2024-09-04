Joaquin Phoenix opens up on ‘complicated’ weight loss for ‘Joker’

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has revealed his diet plan to lose a significant amount of weight for his upcoming ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ opposite Lady Gaga.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, the “Gladiator” actor said that he revisited his controversial “Joker” diet for the film’s sequel, a US media outlet reported.

However, the Hollywood star maintained that it was harder and complicated this time as he had to dance in the movie.

Joaquin Phoenix grabbed attention in 2020 when he claimed that he lost 52 pounds to prepare for his role as Arthur Fleck in ‘Joker’.

The actor revealed that his diet mostly consisted of lettuce and steamed vegetables to embody the character’s physical appearance.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time,” Phoenix said. “So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe. But you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

The Hollywood star then mentioned that his ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ co-star Lady Gaga also lost weight for her role.

“Stefani also lost a lot of weight. I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away and when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive,” he told the singer-actress.

Meanwhile, Gaga kept her silence about the details of her diet plan and weight loss.

“I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time and we continued to hone in every kind of detail,” she said.

Responding to a question on how much weight he lost this time, Joaquin Phoenix said that he did not exactly remember the amount of weight he lost.

He then whispered into the mic, “It was 47 pounds,” before clarifying: “No, I’m joking. I don’t know.”