Job aspirant woman ‘raped’ in Karachi

KARAHI: A woman was allegedly raped in Karachi after being lured on the pretext of a government job offer, ARY News reported.

The victim woman got the case registered and maintained in the FIR that the accused person called her on the pretext of an interview for a job and later sexually assaulted her in the Gulistan-e-Johar locality.

The woman said that accused Fahad also threatened to harm her if she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted.

“Fahad said that his father is a senior police officer and threatened me with dire consequences,” she added.

The woman requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to arrest the accused and bring to justice. “If Fahad is not punished, I will commit suicide,” she added.

According to the police, the accused has obtained bail while the investigators are waiting for a DNA report. The police added the case was registered at Sharah-e-Faisal police station a few days ago on complaint of the victim.