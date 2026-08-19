Job opportunities for Pakistanis in Ireland

Ireland is offering special job opportunities for Pakistani chartered accountants seeking employment in the country, according to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan.

The scheme is aimed particularly at qualified professionals with relevant accounting and audit experience.

Eligibility?

Applicants should have relevant professional qualifications and experience, including: Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), at least three years of relevant audit experience, experience with international auditing and reporting standards, including US GAAP and Global Audit practices, and relevant experience in audit and financial services may strengthen an application.

Permit Requirement:

An applicant must have a job offer from an Ireland-registered employer for at least 2 years. For eligible Critical Skills occupations, the minimum annual salary is €40,904.

However, for certain recent graduates who obtained the relevant qualification within the 12 months before applying, the threshold may be €36,848.

At least 50 percent of the employer’s employees must be citizens of the European Economic Area (EEA).

However, certain start-up companies supported by Enterprise Ireland or IDA Ireland may be exempt from this requirement.

A Labor Market Needs Test is not required for this permit. The application must be submitted online at least 12 weeks before the proposed start date of employment, and the processing fee is €1,000.

Family and long-term residency:

Ireland also provides a pathway to longer-term residence in the country.

Eligible workers can potentially bring family members to Ireland, who may be able to live and work there.

Workers may have an opportunity to change employers after nine months. It also highlights the possibility of moving to Stamp 4 status after meeting the relevant conditions; applicants may also become eligible to pursue longer-term residency and, where the requirements are met, citizenship.