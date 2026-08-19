Job opportunities in Pakistan police: How to apply
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Aug 19, 2026
ISLAMABAD: A large number of job opportunities have been announced by the Islamabad Police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
The Islamabad Police are looking to recruit Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and Constables. Both men and women are eligible to apply.
The recruitment drive includes openings for 60 Sub-Inspectors, 24 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 1,540 Constables.
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS
Candidates shall have to produce the following original certificates/documents at the time of interview:
1. CNIC issued by NADRA
2. Academic certificates
3. Domicile certificate
4. 02 passport-size photographs with blue background.
5. Affidavit duly countersigned by the respective Deputy Commissioner in case of applying against minorities
(non-Muslims) quota.
How to apply
The desired person can apply through the website https://npftas.pk/