Job opportunities in Pakistan police: How to apply

ISLAMABAD: A large number of job opportunities have been announced by the Islamabad Police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Islamabad Police are looking to recruit Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and Constables. Both men and women are eligible to apply.

The recruitment drive includes openings for 60 Sub-Inspectors, 24 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 1,540 Constables.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

Candidates shall have to produce the following original certificates/documents at the time of interview:

1. CNIC issued by NADRA

2. Academic certificates

3. Domicile certificate

4. 02 passport-size photographs with blue background.

5. Affidavit duly countersigned by the respective Deputy Commissioner in case of applying against minorities

(non-Muslims) quota.

How to apply

The desired person can apply through the website https://npftas.pk/