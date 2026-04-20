ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced 1,394 positions and invited applications from candidates across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to FIA officials, the recruitment drive aims to attract young and capable individuals willing to join a professional law enforcement organization committed to combating crime, ensuring national security, and upholding integrity.

Interested applicants can submit their applications online through the official portal (www.npftas.pk). The deadline for submission of applications is May 4, 2026.

The FIA plays a key role in safeguarding national security, protecting public interests, maintaining the rule of law, and tackling complex crimes that threaten the country’s social and economic structure.

The recruitment offers an opportunity for individuals seeking a career in federal law enforcement and public service.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the deputy commissioners of Karachi to fill the disability quota job vacancies within two months.

As per details, the issue of failure to recruit under the disability quota across all districts of the city came before SHC for hearing.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, more than 3,000 positions remain vacant in government departments across Karachi.

The petition stated that educated persons with disabilities are not being provided government employment opportunities.

The lawyer also pointed out that, under the law, a 5 per cent quota is reserved for persons with disabilities in public-sector jobs.

After the arguments, the Sindh High Court directed deputy commissioners to fill all vacant positions within two months.