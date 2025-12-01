Jodie Foster reveals a surprising truth about her career

American actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster has recently made a shocking confession about her acting career.

On Sunday, in a conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress said she would never have chosen an acting career if she had been given the choice.

In an interview with Variety, “I would never have chosen to be an actor, I don’t have the personality of an actor. I’m not somebody that wants to dance on a table and, you know, sing songs for people”.

Foster further revealed, “It’s actually just a cruel job that was chosen for me as a young person that I don’t remember starting”.

The 63-year-old actress continued, “So right there, it makes my work a little bit different because I am not interested in acting just for the sake of acting. If I were on a desert island, I think probably the last thing I would ever do is act. So I was just trying to survive”.

Jodie further said that she wants to support and guide the “young child actors of this era”.

The Freaky Friday star said, “I feel like, wait, where are their parents? And why is nobody telling them that they should stop doing so many movies, or maybe not be so drunk on the red carpet? I want to take care of them because I know how dangerous it is”.

She continued, “I don’t know why anyone would want to be an actor now, if they knew that to be excellent they would have to contend with being robbed of their life in a way”.

Jodie added, “I don’t know how you make sense of that except to have what my mom helped me do, which is to have this very firm delineation between your private life and your public life”.