Gen Z is really annoying in workplace: Jodie Foster

Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran Jodie Foster believes that individuals from Gen Z can be really annoying to work with and she has a reason for it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent conversation with a foreign-based publication, Hollywood actor-filmmaker Jodie Foster took a sly jab at young individuals, who go popularly by Generation or Gen Z (Born from 1996 to 2010), saying they are difficult people to work with.

Speaking about her encounters with these youngsters, she said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace.”

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” Foster explained.

She did single out the English actor Bella Ramsey though, appreciating them for the ‘vector of authenticity’ they bring among the younger lot.

Recalling their recent meeting at an event, Foster appreciated the ‘Last of Us’ actor saying, “Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup,” contrary to other attendees who were ‘still wearing heels and eyelashes’.

Concluding on her advice to Gen Z individuals, Foster added, “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

Gen Z poses a problem for the luxury industry